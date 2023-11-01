Core Laboratories: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $9.3 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $9.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $125.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $129.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Core Laboratories said it expects revenue in the range of $125 million to $132 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.