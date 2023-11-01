Corcept: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of 28 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $123.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $119.5 million.

Corcept expects full-year revenue in the range of $470 million to $480 million.

