Copa Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PANAMA CITY (AP) — PANAMA CITY (AP) — Copa Holdings SA (CPA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $187.4 million.

The Panama City-based company said it had profit of $4.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $4.39 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.74 per share.

The holding company for Panama’s national airline posted revenue of $867.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $879.3 million.

