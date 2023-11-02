Cooper-Standard: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) on Thursday reported profit of $11.4 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) on Thursday reported profit of $11.4 million in its third quarter.

The Northville, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and pretax expenses, were 85 cents per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $736 million in the period.

Cooper-Standard expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.