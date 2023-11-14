ContraFect: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — ContraFect Corp. (CFRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in…

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — ContraFect Corp. (CFRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Yonkers, New York-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit 6 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $11.25.

