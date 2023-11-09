Consumer Portfolio Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) on Thursday reported profit of $10.4 million…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) on Thursday reported profit of $10.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 41 cents.

The auto lender posted revenue of $92.1 million in the period.

