Consumer Portfolio Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 9, 2023, 6:26 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) on Thursday reported profit of $10.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 41 cents.

The auto lender posted revenue of $92.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPSS

