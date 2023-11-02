ConocoPhillips: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — ConocoPhillips (COP) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $2.8 billion. The Houston-based company said…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — ConocoPhillips (COP) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $2.8 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $2.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.16 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.04 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $14.87 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.32 billion.

