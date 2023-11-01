Confluent: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Confluent Inc. (CFLT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $92.7…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Confluent Inc. (CFLT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $92.7 million in its third quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 2 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The data infrastructure software maker posted revenue of $200.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $194.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Confluent expects its per-share earnings to be 5 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $204 million to $205 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Confluent expects full-year revenue in the range of $768 million to $769 million.

Confluent shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $28.13, an increase of slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFLT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.