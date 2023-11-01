Conduent: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $289…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $289 million in its third quarter.

The Florham Park, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.34 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $932 million in the period.

