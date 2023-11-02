Con Ed: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $526 million.…

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.52. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.62 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $3.87 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.82 billion.

Con Ed expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $5.10 per share.

