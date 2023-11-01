VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
CompX: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 5:25 PM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CompX International Inc. (CIX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5.8 million in its third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share.

The security products maker posted revenue of $40.3 million in the period.

_____

