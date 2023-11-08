Computer Task Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Computer Task Group Inc. (CTG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $871,000…

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Computer Task Group Inc. (CTG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $871,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Amherst, New York-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 11 cents per share.

The information technology staffing company posted revenue of $71.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

