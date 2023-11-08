Computer Programs and Systems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mobile, Alabama-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The healthcare information technology company posted revenue of $82.7 million in the period.

Computer Programs and Systems expects full-year revenue in the range of $337 million to $342 million.

