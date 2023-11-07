Compugen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.9 million in…

The Holon, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at 72 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 84 cents.

