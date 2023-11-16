Compass: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) on Thursday reported a loss…

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The minerals producer posted revenue of $233.6 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $234.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.5 million, or 37 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.