Commercial Vehicle Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $7.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 22 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The supplier of products for heavy duty trucks posted revenue of $246.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $252.3 million.

