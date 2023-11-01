VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Commercial Vehicle Group: Q3…

Commercial Vehicle Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 5:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $7.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 22 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The supplier of products for heavy duty trucks posted revenue of $246.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $252.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVGI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up