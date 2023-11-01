Columbus McKinnon: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) on Wednesday reported net income of $15.8 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) on Wednesday reported net income of $15.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 76 cents per share.

The maker of materials handling products and systems posted revenue of $258.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Columbus McKinnon said it expects revenue in the range of $245 million to $255 million.

