Colliers International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Colliers International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 7:26 AM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $25.1 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.19 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The commercial real estate services provider posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period.

