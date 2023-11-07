Collegium Pharmaceutical: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $20.6…

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $20.6 million.

The Stoughton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.34 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $136.7 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139.5 million.

Collegium Pharmaceutical expects full-year revenue in the range of $565 million to $570 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

