Cohu: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — POWAY, Calif. (AP) — Cohu Inc. (COHU) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $3.9 million. The…

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — POWAY, Calif. (AP) — Cohu Inc. (COHU) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $3.9 million.

The Poway, California-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The maker of semiconductor test equipment posted revenue of $150.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Cohu said it expects revenue in the range of $130 million to $142 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COHU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COHU

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.