Coherus BioSciences: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) on Monday reported a loss of $39.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 27 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $74.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $80.1 million.

