Coherent: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — Coherent Corp. (COHR) on Monday reported a loss of $67.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Saxonburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The Laser and optics manufacturer posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in December, Coherent expects its per-share earnings to range from 14 cents to 32 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Coherent expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.5 billion to $4.7 billion.

