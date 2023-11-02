Codexis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Codexis Inc. (CDXS) on Thursday reported a loss of $34.9…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Codexis Inc. (CDXS) on Thursday reported a loss of $34.9 million in its third quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The producer of custom industrial enzymes posted revenue of $9.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.80. A year ago, they were trading at $5.75.

