CNO: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $167.3 million.

The Carmel, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 88 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $947.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $923.7 million.

