CNH: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ESSEX, Britain (AP) — ESSEX, Britain (AP) — CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $567 million.

On a per-share basis, the Essex, Britain-based company said it had net income of 42 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The truck, tractor and bus maker posted revenue of $5.99 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.32 billion.

