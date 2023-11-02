Cloudflare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.5 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The web security and content delivery company posted revenue of $335.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $330.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Cloudflare expects its per-share earnings to be 12 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $352 million to $353 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Cloudflare expects full-year earnings in the range of 45 cents to 46 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $1.29 billion.

