Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $1.45 to $77.86 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for January delivery rose $1.42 to $83.10 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 5 cents to $2.28 a gallon. December heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.89 a gallon. January natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.80 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $6.90 to $2,067.10 per ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 14 cents to $25.44 per ounce, and March copper fell 1 cent to $3.83 per pound.

The dollar fell to 147.25 yen from 147.44 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0983 from $1.0991.

