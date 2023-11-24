Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $1.56 to $75.54 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for January delivery fell…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $1.56 to $75.54 per barrel Friday.

Brent crude for January delivery fell 84 cents to $80.23 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 7 cents to $2.17 a gallon. December heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.84 a gallon. December natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.86 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $10.20 to $2,003 per ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 65 cents to $24.34 per ounce, and December copper rose 3 cents to $3.79 per pound.

The dollar fell to 149.48 yen from 149.60 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0945 from $1.0884.

