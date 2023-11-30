CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|557½
|570¼
|555½
|570¼
|+14¼
|Mar
|585¾
|599
|582
|598
|+12¼
|May
|601
|613½
|596½
|612¾
|+12
|Jul
|613½
|625¼
|608¼
|624¾
|+11¼
|Sep
|627
|639
|621¾
|638¾
|+11¼
|Dec
|643¼
|655
|638
|654¾
|+11
|Mar
|655
|667½
|650¾
|667¼
|+10½
|May
|672¼
|+10¼
|Jul
|659¼
|669¼
|659¼
|669¼
|+9¾
|Sep
|676½
|+9¾
|Dec
|683½
|+9¾
|Mar
|690¼
|+9¾
|May
|690½
|+9¾
|Jul
|643¾
|+2
|Est. sales 127,265.
|Wed.’s sales 122,672
|Wed.’s open int 402,703
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|449¾
|462¾
|449¾
|461¾
|+12
|Mar
|475¼
|484½
|475
|482¾
|+7
|May
|487
|496¼
|487
|495
|+6½
|Jul
|497¾
|505¼
|496¾
|504¼
|+6
|Sep
|500¾
|506¾
|499½
|506½
|+5½
|Dec
|507
|512¾
|505¼
|512¼
|+4½
|Mar
|517
|523
|516¼
|522¾
|+4¼
|May
|525
|528
|525
|527¾
|+4¼
|Jul
|523¼
|528¾
|522¼
|528½
|+4½
|Sep
|510½
|512¼
|510½
|512
|+2½
|Dec
|507
|510
|507
|510
|+2¼
|Jul
|526½
|+2¼
|Dec
|507
|509¾
|507
|509¾
|+2½
|Est. sales 501,078.
|Wed.’s sales 483,289
|Wed.’s open int 1,258,900
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|368
|377
|368
|374
|+14¼
|Mar
|362
|376
|358¼
|370
|+8
|May
|371¾
|373
|371¾
|373
|+6¼
|Jul
|380
|+6¼
|Sep
|363¼
|+6¼
|Dec
|370
|+6¼
|Mar
|350
|+6¼
|May
|356
|+6¼
|Jul
|360¾
|+6¼
|Sep
|372½
|+6¼
|Jul
|343¼
|+6¼
|Sep
|359
|+6¼
|Est. sales 695.
|Wed.’s sales 695
|Wed.’s open int 3,668
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1347
|1351½
|1339¼
|1342¾
|—4¼
|Mar
|1365¼
|1369¾
|1357¾
|1362¼
|—3¼
|May
|1378¼
|1382
|1370¾
|1375¼
|—3½
|Jul
|1382¾
|1386½
|1375½
|1380¾
|—3
|Aug
|1362
|1362
|1352¼
|1358¼
|—2
|Sep
|1310
|1313
|1304½
|1312
|Nov
|1291½
|1294½
|1284¾
|1294
|+1½
|Jan
|1296
|1300¾
|1291¾
|1300½
|+1
|Mar
|1292¾
|1293¾
|1284¾
|1293¾
|+1
|May
|1288
|1292
|1287½
|1292
|+1¼
|Jul
|1289¼
|1295¼
|1288¾
|1295¼
|+1¾
|Aug
|1286¼
|+1¾
|Sep
|1257¼
|+1¾
|Nov
|1250¼
|1252¼
|1244¼
|1252
|+1
|Jan
|1257½
|+1
|Mar
|1248¼
|+1
|May
|1245¾
|+1
|Jul
|1244½
|+1
|Aug
|1234¾
|+1
|Sep
|1205
|+1
|Nov
|1188½
|+1½
|Jul
|1188¼
|+1½
|Nov
|1128¾
|+1½
|Est. sales 212,457.
|Wed.’s sales 197,526
|Wed.’s open int 735,545
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|52.88
|53.20
|52.03
|52.29
|—.39
|Jan
|52.70
|53.32
|52.01
|52.26
|—.38
|Mar
|52.50
|53.10
|51.92
|52.05
|—.43
|May
|52.40
|52.98
|51.85
|51.98
|—.42
|Jul
|52.24
|52.83
|51.76
|51.85
|—.44
|Aug
|51.82
|52.37
|51.34
|51.44
|—.45
|Sep
|51.69
|51.95
|50.94
|51.06
|—.45
|Oct
|51.01
|51.45
|50.45
|50.55
|—.47
|Dec
|50.78
|51.26
|50.25
|50.37
|—.48
|Jan
|50.96
|51.04
|50.22
|50.22
|—.46
|Mar
|50.60
|50.71
|49.90
|50.03
|—.44
|May
|49.96
|—.43
|Jul
|49.91
|—.43
|Aug
|49.61
|—.42
|Sep
|49.29
|—.41
|Oct
|48.80
|—.40
|Dec
|49.08
|49.43
|48.60
|48.60
|—.37
|Jul
|48.49
|—.37
|Oct
|48.48
|—.37
|Dec
|48.22
|—.37
|Est. sales 165,994.
|Wed.’s sales 152,523
|Wed.’s open int 479,737
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|449.60
|449.60
|440.00
|442.20
|—2.10
|Jan
|427.50
|429.00
|420.60
|424.00
|—3.00
|Mar
|417.40
|418.40
|411.40
|414.20
|—2.70
|May
|409.70
|410.30
|404.90
|408.00
|—1.60
|Jul
|407.40
|408.20
|403.00
|406.80
|—.80
|Aug
|402.50
|403.50
|399.10
|402.90
|—.50
|Sep
|397.70
|398.60
|393.90
|397.80
|—.50
|Oct
|391.80
|392.20
|388.00
|391.80
|—.70
|Dec
|393.60
|393.80
|389.30
|393.00
|—.90
|Jan
|391.70
|391.90
|388.10
|391.90
|—.90
|Mar
|384.30
|388.20
|384.30
|388.20
|—.60
|May
|386.50
|—.40
|Jul
|384.50
|387.00
|384.50
|387.00
|—.10
|Aug
|384.80
|—.10
|Sep
|382.10
|—.20
|Oct
|377.40
|—.70
|Dec
|377.50
|377.60
|377.50
|377.60
|—.40
|Jul
|378.10
|—.40
|Oct
|378.10
|—.40
|Dec
|372.60
|—.40
|Est. sales 182,111.
|Wed.’s sales 169,560
|Wed.’s open int 534,620
