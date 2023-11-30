CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 557½ 570¼ 555½ 570¼ +14¼ Mar 585¾ 599 582 598 +12¼ May 601 613½ 596½ 612¾ +12 Jul 613½ 625¼ 608¼ 624¾ +11¼ Sep 627 639 621¾ 638¾ +11¼ Dec 643¼ 655 638 654¾ +11 Mar 655 667½ 650¾ 667¼ +10½ May 672¼ +10¼ Jul 659¼ 669¼ 659¼ 669¼ +9¾ Sep 676½ +9¾ Dec 683½ +9¾ Mar 690¼ +9¾ May 690½ +9¾ Jul 643¾ +2 Est. sales 127,265. Wed.’s sales 122,672 Wed.’s open int 402,703 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 449¾ 462¾ 449¾ 461¾ +12 Mar 475¼ 484½ 475 482¾ +7 May 487 496¼ 487 495 +6½ Jul 497¾ 505¼ 496¾ 504¼ +6 Sep 500¾ 506¾ 499½ 506½ +5½ Dec 507 512¾ 505¼ 512¼ +4½ Mar 517 523 516¼ 522¾ +4¼ May 525 528 525 527¾ +4¼ Jul 523¼ 528¾ 522¼ 528½ +4½ Sep 510½ 512¼ 510½ 512 +2½ Dec 507 510 507 510 +2¼ Jul 526½ +2¼ Dec 507 509¾ 507 509¾ +2½ Est. sales 501,078. Wed.’s sales 483,289 Wed.’s open int 1,258,900 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 368 377 368 374 +14¼ Mar 362 376 358¼ 370 +8 May 371¾ 373 371¾ 373 +6¼ Jul 380 +6¼ Sep 363¼ +6¼ Dec 370 +6¼ Mar 350 +6¼ May 356 +6¼ Jul 360¾ +6¼ Sep 372½ +6¼ Jul 343¼ +6¼ Sep 359 +6¼ Est. sales 695. Wed.’s sales 695 Wed.’s open int 3,668 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1347 1351½ 1339¼ 1342¾ —4¼ Mar 1365¼ 1369¾ 1357¾ 1362¼ —3¼ May 1378¼ 1382 1370¾ 1375¼ —3½ Jul 1382¾ 1386½ 1375½ 1380¾ —3 Aug 1362 1362 1352¼ 1358¼ —2 Sep 1310 1313 1304½ 1312 Nov 1291½ 1294½ 1284¾ 1294 +1½ Jan 1296 1300¾ 1291¾ 1300½ +1 Mar 1292¾ 1293¾ 1284¾ 1293¾ +1 May 1288 1292 1287½ 1292 +1¼ Jul 1289¼ 1295¼ 1288¾ 1295¼ +1¾ Aug 1286¼ +1¾ Sep 1257¼ +1¾ Nov 1250¼ 1252¼ 1244¼ 1252 +1 Jan 1257½ +1 Mar 1248¼ +1 May 1245¾ +1 Jul 1244½ +1 Aug 1234¾ +1 Sep 1205 +1 Nov 1188½ +1½ Jul 1188¼ +1½ Nov 1128¾ +1½ Est. sales 212,457. Wed.’s sales 197,526 Wed.’s open int 735,545 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 52.88 53.20 52.03 52.29 —.39 Jan 52.70 53.32 52.01 52.26 —.38 Mar 52.50 53.10 51.92 52.05 —.43 May 52.40 52.98 51.85 51.98 —.42 Jul 52.24 52.83 51.76 51.85 —.44 Aug 51.82 52.37 51.34 51.44 —.45 Sep 51.69 51.95 50.94 51.06 —.45 Oct 51.01 51.45 50.45 50.55 —.47 Dec 50.78 51.26 50.25 50.37 —.48 Jan 50.96 51.04 50.22 50.22 —.46 Mar 50.60 50.71 49.90 50.03 —.44 May 49.96 —.43 Jul 49.91 —.43 Aug 49.61 —.42 Sep 49.29 —.41 Oct 48.80 —.40 Dec 49.08 49.43 48.60 48.60 —.37 Jul 48.49 —.37 Oct 48.48 —.37 Dec 48.22 —.37 Est. sales 165,994. Wed.’s sales 152,523 Wed.’s open int 479,737 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 449.60 449.60 440.00 442.20 —2.10 Jan 427.50 429.00 420.60 424.00 —3.00 Mar 417.40 418.40 411.40 414.20 —2.70 May 409.70 410.30 404.90 408.00 —1.60 Jul 407.40 408.20 403.00 406.80 —.80 Aug 402.50 403.50 399.10 402.90 —.50 Sep 397.70 398.60 393.90 397.80 —.50 Oct 391.80 392.20 388.00 391.80 —.70 Dec 393.60 393.80 389.30 393.00 —.90 Jan 391.70 391.90 388.10 391.90 —.90 Mar 384.30 388.20 384.30 388.20 —.60 May 386.50 —.40 Jul 384.50 387.00 384.50 387.00 —.10 Aug 384.80 —.10 Sep 382.10 —.20 Oct 377.40 —.70 Dec 377.50 377.60 377.50 377.60 —.40 Jul 378.10 —.40 Oct 378.10 —.40 Dec 372.60 —.40 Est. sales 182,111. Wed.’s sales 169,560 Wed.’s open int 534,620

