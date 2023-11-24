CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Fri.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|555
|555¾
|546½
|548¾
|—7
|Mar
|582¾
|584½
|575
|577¼
|—7¼
|May
|599¼
|599¼
|589¾
|591½
|—7¾
|Jul
|610¾
|612
|602¼
|604
|—8¼
|Sep
|621¾
|622¾
|616½
|618¼
|—8½
|Dec
|638
|639½
|633¼
|634¾
|—8¾
|Mar
|652¼
|652¾
|645¼
|647½
|—8¾
|May
|656
|657½
|652¾
|652¾
|—8¼
|Jul
|653
|655¾
|650½
|650½
|—6¼
|Sep
|658
|—6¼
|Dec
|665
|—6¼
|Mar
|671¾
|—6¼
|May
|672
|—6¼
|Jul
|633
|—6¼
|Est. sales 115,099.
|Wed.’s sales 108,975
|Wed.’s open int 442,518
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|468
|470½
|462½
|463¼
|—5½
|Mar
|487½
|489¼
|481¾
|482½
|—5¼
|May
|498½
|500¼
|493¾
|494½
|—4½
|Jul
|507½
|508¾
|502¾
|503¾
|—4¼
|Sep
|507½
|509¾
|504¼
|505¼
|—3¾
|Dec
|513
|514¾
|509½
|510¾
|—3
|Mar
|523¼
|524¼
|520
|520¾
|—3
|May
|527¼
|527¼
|525¼
|525¼
|—2¾
|Jul
|525¾
|525¾
|524¾
|524¾
|—2¾
|Sep
|510¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|509½
|510
|509
|509½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|526¼
|—
|½
|Dec
|509½
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 316,856.
|Wed.’s sales 286,373
|Wed.’s open int 1,426,043
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|370
|375
|369¾
|373
|+3½
|Mar
|387½
|392
|381¾
|389¾
|+3¾
|May
|400½
|400½
|399¾
|399¾
|+2¾
|Jul
|406¾
|+2¾
|Sep
|390
|+2¾
|Dec
|396¾
|+2¾
|Mar
|376¾
|+2¾
|May
|382¾
|+2¾
|Jul
|387½
|+2¾
|Sep
|399¼
|+2¾
|Jul
|370
|+¾
|Sep
|385¾
|+¾
|Est. sales 1,032.
|Wed.’s sales 1,032
|Wed.’s open int 4,828
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1354½
|1355
|1329½
|1330¾
|—25¾
|Mar
|1372
|1372¼
|1347¼
|1348¾
|—25½
|May
|1385¼
|1385¼
|1360¼
|1362
|—25¼
|Jul
|1390½
|1390½
|1365¼
|1367
|—25
|Aug
|1366¼
|1366¼
|1343
|1344¾
|—24½
|Sep
|1316¾
|1316¾
|1297
|1298½
|—22¼
|Nov
|1297¾
|1298
|1278¼
|1280¼
|—21
|Jan
|1299
|1301
|1285½
|1286¾
|—20¼
|Mar
|1291¼
|1292¾
|1280¼
|1280½
|—18½
|May
|1287
|1287
|1278½
|1278½
|—18
|Jul
|1289¾
|1289¾
|1281½
|1281½
|—17¾
|Aug
|1272½
|—17¾
|Sep
|1243
|—17½
|Nov
|1249
|1249
|1238½
|1238¾
|—14¾
|Jan
|1244¼
|—14¾
|Mar
|1235
|—14¾
|May
|1232½
|—14¾
|Jul
|1231¼
|—14¾
|Aug
|1221½
|—14¾
|Sep
|1191¾
|—14¾
|Nov
|1173¾
|—14¾
|Jul
|1173½
|—14¾
|Nov
|1114
|—14¾
|Est. sales 228,132.
|Wed.’s sales 206,004
|Wed.’s open int 749,541,
|up 4,345
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|53.50
|53.50
|51.40
|51.53
|—2.07
|Jan
|52.60
|52.60
|50.15
|50.29
|—2.42
|Mar
|52.30
|52.31
|49.97
|50.10
|—2.31
|May
|52.18
|52.18
|49.97
|50.12
|—2.19
|Jul
|51.99
|52.03
|49.90
|50.06
|—2.06
|Aug
|51.52
|51.52
|49.56
|49.71
|—1.96
|Sep
|50.81
|50.81
|49.19
|49.37
|—1.85
|Oct
|49.65
|49.65
|48.70
|48.90
|—1.77
|Dec
|50.39
|50.40
|48.47
|48.73
|—1.68
|Jan
|49.91
|49.91
|48.38
|48.60
|—1.63
|Mar
|50.14
|50.14
|48.39
|48.41
|—1.59
|May
|49.50
|49.50
|48.25
|48.33
|—1.56
|Jul
|48.27
|—1.54
|Aug
|47.97
|—1.55
|Sep
|47.68
|—1.55
|Oct
|47.24
|—1.53
|Dec
|47.11
|—1.48
|Jul
|47.00
|—1.48
|Oct
|46.99
|—1.48
|Dec
|46.73
|—1.48
|Est. sales 144,921.
|Wed.’s sales 135,091
|Wed.’s open int 503,832
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|458.10
|463.80
|456.70
|457.40
|—.70
|Jan
|437.60
|441.40
|433.40
|434.10
|—3.50
|Mar
|423.50
|427.10
|420.30
|421.50
|—2.60
|May
|413.00
|416.60
|410.70
|412.30
|—1.40
|Jul
|410.00
|413.50
|407.80
|409.60
|—1.00
|Aug
|407.20
|408.40
|403.20
|405.00
|—.70
|Sep
|401.50
|402.70
|397.60
|399.30
|—.70
|Oct
|395.30
|395.60
|391.20
|392.70
|—.80
|Dec
|394.30
|397.90
|392.10
|393.80
|—1.20
|Jan
|394.50
|394.90
|391.60
|392.50
|—1.30
|Mar
|391.60
|391.60
|387.90
|388.50
|—1.20
|May
|386.70
|—1.10
|Jul
|387.00
|—1.10
|Aug
|384.90
|—1.10
|Sep
|382.30
|—1.10
|Oct
|378.10
|—1.10
|Dec
|378.00
|—1.00
|Jul
|378.50
|—1.00
|Oct
|378.50
|—1.00
|Dec
|372.90
|—1.00
|Est. sales 205,591.
|Wed.’s sales 190,312
|Wed.’s open int 569,618
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.