OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 555 555¾ 546½ 548¾ —7 Mar 582¾ 584½ 575 577¼ —7¼ May 599¼ 599¼ 589¾ 591½ —7¾ Jul 610¾ 612 602¼ 604 —8¼ Sep 621¾ 622¾ 616½ 618¼ —8½ Dec 638 639½ 633¼ 634¾ —8¾ Mar 652¼ 652¾ 645¼ 647½ —8¾ May 656 657½ 652¾ 652¾ —8¼ Jul 653 655¾ 650½ 650½ —6¼ Sep 658 —6¼ Dec 665 —6¼ Mar 671¾ —6¼ May 672 —6¼ Jul 633 —6¼ Est. sales 115,099. Wed.’s sales 108,975 Wed.’s open int 442,518 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 468 470½ 462½ 463¼ —5½ Mar 487½ 489¼ 481¾ 482½ —5¼ May 498½ 500¼ 493¾ 494½ —4½ Jul 507½ 508¾ 502¾ 503¾ —4¼ Sep 507½ 509¾ 504¼ 505¼ —3¾ Dec 513 514¾ 509½ 510¾ —3 Mar 523¼ 524¼ 520 520¾ —3 May 527¼ 527¼ 525¼ 525¼ —2¾ Jul 525¾ 525¾ 524¾ 524¾ —2¾ Sep 510¾ —1¼ Dec 509½ 510 509 509½ — ¾ Jul 526¼ — ½ Dec 509½ — ¼ Est. sales 316,856. Wed.’s sales 286,373 Wed.’s open int 1,426,043 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 370 375 369¾ 373 +3½ Mar 387½ 392 381¾ 389¾ +3¾ May 400½ 400½ 399¾ 399¾ +2¾ Jul 406¾ +2¾ Sep 390 +2¾ Dec 396¾ +2¾ Mar 376¾ +2¾ May 382¾ +2¾ Jul 387½ +2¾ Sep 399¼ +2¾ Jul 370 +¾ Sep 385¾ +¾ Est. sales 1,032. Wed.’s sales 1,032 Wed.’s open int 4,828 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1354½ 1355 1329½ 1330¾ —25¾ Mar 1372 1372¼ 1347¼ 1348¾ —25½ May 1385¼ 1385¼ 1360¼ 1362 —25¼ Jul 1390½ 1390½ 1365¼ 1367 —25 Aug 1366¼ 1366¼ 1343 1344¾ —24½ Sep 1316¾ 1316¾ 1297 1298½ —22¼ Nov 1297¾ 1298 1278¼ 1280¼ —21 Jan 1299 1301 1285½ 1286¾ —20¼ Mar 1291¼ 1292¾ 1280¼ 1280½ —18½ May 1287 1287 1278½ 1278½ —18 Jul 1289¾ 1289¾ 1281½ 1281½ —17¾ Aug 1272½ —17¾ Sep 1243 —17½ Nov 1249 1249 1238½ 1238¾ —14¾ Jan 1244¼ —14¾ Mar 1235 —14¾ May 1232½ —14¾ Jul 1231¼ —14¾ Aug 1221½ —14¾ Sep 1191¾ —14¾ Nov 1173¾ —14¾ Jul 1173½ —14¾ Nov 1114 —14¾ Est. sales 228,132. Wed.’s sales 206,004 Wed.’s open int 749,541, up 4,345 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 53.50 53.50 51.40 51.53 —2.07 Jan 52.60 52.60 50.15 50.29 —2.42 Mar 52.30 52.31 49.97 50.10 —2.31 May 52.18 52.18 49.97 50.12 —2.19 Jul 51.99 52.03 49.90 50.06 —2.06 Aug 51.52 51.52 49.56 49.71 —1.96 Sep 50.81 50.81 49.19 49.37 —1.85 Oct 49.65 49.65 48.70 48.90 —1.77 Dec 50.39 50.40 48.47 48.73 —1.68 Jan 49.91 49.91 48.38 48.60 —1.63 Mar 50.14 50.14 48.39 48.41 —1.59 May 49.50 49.50 48.25 48.33 —1.56 Jul 48.27 —1.54 Aug 47.97 —1.55 Sep 47.68 —1.55 Oct 47.24 —1.53 Dec 47.11 —1.48 Jul 47.00 —1.48 Oct 46.99 —1.48 Dec 46.73 —1.48 Est. sales 144,921. Wed.’s sales 135,091 Wed.’s open int 503,832 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 458.10 463.80 456.70 457.40 —.70 Jan 437.60 441.40 433.40 434.10 —3.50 Mar 423.50 427.10 420.30 421.50 —2.60 May 413.00 416.60 410.70 412.30 —1.40 Jul 410.00 413.50 407.80 409.60 —1.00 Aug 407.20 408.40 403.20 405.00 —.70 Sep 401.50 402.70 397.60 399.30 —.70 Oct 395.30 395.60 391.20 392.70 —.80 Dec 394.30 397.90 392.10 393.80 —1.20 Jan 394.50 394.90 391.60 392.50 —1.30 Mar 391.60 391.60 387.90 388.50 —1.20 May 386.70 —1.10 Jul 387.00 —1.10 Aug 384.90 —1.10 Sep 382.30 —1.10 Oct 378.10 —1.10 Dec 378.00 —1.00 Jul 378.50 —1.00 Oct 378.50 —1.00 Dec 372.90 —1.00 Est. sales 205,591. Wed.’s sales 190,312 Wed.’s open int 569,618

