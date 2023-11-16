Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Close

Close

The Associated Press

November 16, 2023, 4:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 562¼ 562½ 547 553½ —7
Mar 590¼ 590¾ 575¼ 581 —7
May 606½ 606½ 591½ 596½ —7
Jul 620½ 621 606¼ 610 —8
Sep 632 632½ 621¼ 624½ —8¼
Dec 647¼ 648½ 638 641¼ —7¾
Mar 661 661½ 651¾ 654¼ —7½
May 664 664¾ 659 659 —7¾
Jul 663 663 654¼ 654¼ —8¾
Sep 661¾ —8¾
Dec 668¾ —10¾
Mar 675½ —10¾
May 675¾ —10¾
Jul 636¾ —10¾
Est. sales 158,457. Wed.’s sales 194,631
Wed.’s open int 438,174, up 1,215
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 471 476¼ 465¼ 474¾ +4
Mar 488¾ 494¼ 483½ 493¼ +4¾
May 498¾ 504 493½ 503½ +5
Jul 507 511¾ 502 511½ +4½
Sep 507¾ 511¾ 503¼ 511½ +4
Dec 512½ 516¼ 508¼ 515¾ +3½
Mar 523 526¼ 518½ 526 +3¼
May 525 531 524¾ 530½ +3
Jul 527 530 523 530 +3
Sep 510¾ 514 510¾ 514 +2
Dec 508¾ 511 507½ 510¾ +2
Jul 527¼ +1¾
Dec 507¼ 509¼ 507¼ 509¼ +1¾
Est. sales 371,382. Wed.’s sales 539,297
Wed.’s open int 1,447,833
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 352¼ 353½ 343½ 351¼ ½
Mar 367½ 371¾ 360½ 369 —1¼
May 375 379¾ 375 379¾ —1¼
Jul 381 386¾ 381 386¾ ¼
Sep 370 ¼
Dec 376¾ ¼
Mar 356¾ ¼
May 362¾ ¼
Jul 367½ ¼
Sep 379¼ ¼
Jul 369 ¼
Sep 384¾ ¼
Est. sales 582. Wed.’s sales 529
Wed.’s open int 4,935
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1385 1387¾ 1353¾ 1360¼ —24¾
Mar 1399 1402 1368 1375 —24½
May 1410 1413¼ 1379½ 1386½ —24¼
Jul 1413½ 1416¼ 1382½ 1389¼ —24¼
Aug 1390¼ 1390¼ 1359¾ 1366¼ —21¾
Sep 1337 1338¼ 1309½ 1315½ —19½
Nov 1314 1316½ 1289 1294¾ —19¼
Jan 1321¼ 1321¼ 1296 1300½ —19½
Mar 1304½ 1304½ 1290¾ 1293¾ —18½
May 1290 1292¾ 1289¾ 1292¾ —17¼
Jul 1298½ 1298½ 1295 1295¾ —17
Aug 1286¼ —17
Sep 1256½ —17
Nov 1260 1260 1243 1246½ —15½
Jan 1252 —15½
Mar 1242¾ —15½
May 1240¼ —15½
Jul 1244 —15½
Aug 1234¼ —15½
Sep 1204½ —15½
Nov 1184½ —14¾
Jul 1184¼ —14¾
Nov 1124¾ —14¾
Est. sales 250,146. Wed.’s sales 213,927
Wed.’s open int 746,033, up 7,765
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Dec 53.05 53.06 51.55 51.63 —1.42
Jan 52.41 52.41 50.77 50.84 —1.58
Mar 52.03 52.03 50.47 50.54 —1.49
May 52.04 52.04 50.34 50.41 —1.49
Jul 51.69 51.69 50.16 50.21 —1.48
Aug 51.15 51.15 49.73 49.79 —1.41
Sep 50.46 50.51 49.31 49.34 —1.35
Oct 49.78 49.78 48.75 48.78 —1.28
Dec 49.77 49.77 48.46 48.54 —1.25
Jan 49.25 49.25 48.40 48.40 —1.24
Mar 49.20 49.20 48.16 48.21 —1.23
May 48.05 48.12 48.05 48.12 —1.22
Jul 48.07 —1.22
Aug 47.87 —1.22
Sep 47.58 —1.21
Oct 47.13 —1.24
Dec 46.96 —1.22
Jul 46.85 —1.22
Oct 46.84 —1.22
Dec 46.58 —1.22
Est. sales 139,978. Wed.’s sales 206,879
Wed.’s open int 515,467
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Dec 469.30 471.60 453.40 466.80 —2.40
Jan 451.90 454.00 438.20 449.20 —2.80
Mar 435.40 438.50 426.00 434.00 —2.90
May 426.20 427.70 416.90 423.50 —2.70
Jul 422.70 423.80 414.10 420.10 —2.80
Aug 417.20 418.60 409.40 414.80 —2.40
Sep 410.30 411.40 403.40 408.00 —2.30
Oct 401.00 401.00 395.40 400.40 —2.10
Dec 403.00 403.90 396.50 401.60 —2.10
Jan 395.70 400.30 395.70 400.30 —2.00
Mar 396.20 —1.80
May 394.30 —1.70
Jul 394.80 —1.60
Aug 392.90 —1.70
Sep 390.50 —1.70
Oct 386.20 —1.70
Dec 386.40 —1.70
Jul 386.90 —1.70
Oct 386.90 —1.70
Dec 381.30 —1.70
Est. sales 172,839. Wed.’s sales 167,965
Wed.’s open int 553,714, up 6,361

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up