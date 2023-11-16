CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 562¼ 562½ 547 553½ —7 Mar 590¼ 590¾ 575¼ 581 —7 May 606½ 606½ 591½ 596½ —7 Jul 620½ 621 606¼ 610 —8 Sep 632 632½ 621¼ 624½ —8¼ Dec 647¼ 648½ 638 641¼ —7¾ Mar 661 661½ 651¾ 654¼ —7½ May 664 664¾ 659 659 —7¾ Jul 663 663 654¼ 654¼ —8¾ Sep 661¾ —8¾ Dec 668¾ —10¾ Mar 675½ —10¾ May 675¾ —10¾ Jul 636¾ —10¾ Est. sales 158,457. Wed.’s sales 194,631 Wed.’s open int 438,174, up 1,215 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 471 476¼ 465¼ 474¾ +4 Mar 488¾ 494¼ 483½ 493¼ +4¾ May 498¾ 504 493½ 503½ +5 Jul 507 511¾ 502 511½ +4½ Sep 507¾ 511¾ 503¼ 511½ +4 Dec 512½ 516¼ 508¼ 515¾ +3½ Mar 523 526¼ 518½ 526 +3¼ May 525 531 524¾ 530½ +3 Jul 527 530 523 530 +3 Sep 510¾ 514 510¾ 514 +2 Dec 508¾ 511 507½ 510¾ +2 Jul 527¼ +1¾ Dec 507¼ 509¼ 507¼ 509¼ +1¾ Est. sales 371,382. Wed.’s sales 539,297 Wed.’s open int 1,447,833 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 352¼ 353½ 343½ 351¼ — ½ Mar 367½ 371¾ 360½ 369 —1¼ May 375 379¾ 375 379¾ —1¼ Jul 381 386¾ 381 386¾ — ¼ Sep 370 — ¼ Dec 376¾ — ¼ Mar 356¾ — ¼ May 362¾ — ¼ Jul 367½ — ¼ Sep 379¼ — ¼ Jul 369 — ¼ Sep 384¾ — ¼ Est. sales 582. Wed.’s sales 529 Wed.’s open int 4,935 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1385 1387¾ 1353¾ 1360¼ —24¾ Mar 1399 1402 1368 1375 —24½ May 1410 1413¼ 1379½ 1386½ —24¼ Jul 1413½ 1416¼ 1382½ 1389¼ —24¼ Aug 1390¼ 1390¼ 1359¾ 1366¼ —21¾ Sep 1337 1338¼ 1309½ 1315½ —19½ Nov 1314 1316½ 1289 1294¾ —19¼ Jan 1321¼ 1321¼ 1296 1300½ —19½ Mar 1304½ 1304½ 1290¾ 1293¾ —18½ May 1290 1292¾ 1289¾ 1292¾ —17¼ Jul 1298½ 1298½ 1295 1295¾ —17 Aug 1286¼ —17 Sep 1256½ —17 Nov 1260 1260 1243 1246½ —15½ Jan 1252 —15½ Mar 1242¾ —15½ May 1240¼ —15½ Jul 1244 —15½ Aug 1234¼ —15½ Sep 1204½ —15½ Nov 1184½ —14¾ Jul 1184¼ —14¾ Nov 1124¾ —14¾ Est. sales 250,146. Wed.’s sales 213,927 Wed.’s open int 746,033, up 7,765 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 53.05 53.06 51.55 51.63 —1.42 Jan 52.41 52.41 50.77 50.84 —1.58 Mar 52.03 52.03 50.47 50.54 —1.49 May 52.04 52.04 50.34 50.41 —1.49 Jul 51.69 51.69 50.16 50.21 —1.48 Aug 51.15 51.15 49.73 49.79 —1.41 Sep 50.46 50.51 49.31 49.34 —1.35 Oct 49.78 49.78 48.75 48.78 —1.28 Dec 49.77 49.77 48.46 48.54 —1.25 Jan 49.25 49.25 48.40 48.40 —1.24 Mar 49.20 49.20 48.16 48.21 —1.23 May 48.05 48.12 48.05 48.12 —1.22 Jul 48.07 —1.22 Aug 47.87 —1.22 Sep 47.58 —1.21 Oct 47.13 —1.24 Dec 46.96 —1.22 Jul 46.85 —1.22 Oct 46.84 —1.22 Dec 46.58 —1.22 Est. sales 139,978. Wed.’s sales 206,879 Wed.’s open int 515,467 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 469.30 471.60 453.40 466.80 —2.40 Jan 451.90 454.00 438.20 449.20 —2.80 Mar 435.40 438.50 426.00 434.00 —2.90 May 426.20 427.70 416.90 423.50 —2.70 Jul 422.70 423.80 414.10 420.10 —2.80 Aug 417.20 418.60 409.40 414.80 —2.40 Sep 410.30 411.40 403.40 408.00 —2.30 Oct 401.00 401.00 395.40 400.40 —2.10 Dec 403.00 403.90 396.50 401.60 —2.10 Jan 395.70 400.30 395.70 400.30 —2.00 Mar 396.20 —1.80 May 394.30 —1.70 Jul 394.80 —1.60 Aug 392.90 —1.70 Sep 390.50 —1.70 Oct 386.20 —1.70 Dec 386.40 —1.70 Jul 386.90 —1.70 Oct 386.90 —1.70 Dec 381.30 —1.70 Est. sales 172,839. Wed.’s sales 167,965 Wed.’s open int 553,714, up 6,361

