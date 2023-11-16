CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|562¼
|562½
|547
|553½
|—7
|Mar
|590¼
|590¾
|575¼
|581
|—7
|May
|606½
|606½
|591½
|596½
|—7
|Jul
|620½
|621
|606¼
|610
|—8
|Sep
|632
|632½
|621¼
|624½
|—8¼
|Dec
|647¼
|648½
|638
|641¼
|—7¾
|Mar
|661
|661½
|651¾
|654¼
|—7½
|May
|664
|664¾
|659
|659
|—7¾
|Jul
|663
|663
|654¼
|654¼
|—8¾
|Sep
|661¾
|—8¾
|Dec
|668¾
|—10¾
|Mar
|675½
|—10¾
|May
|675¾
|—10¾
|Jul
|636¾
|—10¾
|Est. sales 158,457.
|Wed.’s sales 194,631
|Wed.’s open int 438,174,
|up 1,215
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|471
|476¼
|465¼
|474¾
|+4
|Mar
|488¾
|494¼
|483½
|493¼
|+4¾
|May
|498¾
|504
|493½
|503½
|+5
|Jul
|507
|511¾
|502
|511½
|+4½
|Sep
|507¾
|511¾
|503¼
|511½
|+4
|Dec
|512½
|516¼
|508¼
|515¾
|+3½
|Mar
|523
|526¼
|518½
|526
|+3¼
|May
|525
|531
|524¾
|530½
|+3
|Jul
|527
|530
|523
|530
|+3
|Sep
|510¾
|514
|510¾
|514
|+2
|Dec
|508¾
|511
|507½
|510¾
|+2
|Jul
|527¼
|+1¾
|Dec
|507¼
|509¼
|507¼
|509¼
|+1¾
|Est. sales 371,382.
|Wed.’s sales 539,297
|Wed.’s open int 1,447,833
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|352¼
|353½
|343½
|351¼
|—
|½
|Mar
|367½
|371¾
|360½
|369
|—1¼
|May
|375
|379¾
|375
|379¾
|—1¼
|Jul
|381
|386¾
|381
|386¾
|—
|¼
|Sep
|370
|—
|¼
|Dec
|376¾
|—
|¼
|Mar
|356¾
|—
|¼
|May
|362¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|367½
|—
|¼
|Sep
|379¼
|—
|¼
|Jul
|369
|—
|¼
|Sep
|384¾
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 582.
|Wed.’s sales 529
|Wed.’s open int 4,935
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1385
|1387¾
|1353¾
|1360¼
|—24¾
|Mar
|1399
|1402
|1368
|1375
|—24½
|May
|1410
|1413¼
|1379½
|1386½
|—24¼
|Jul
|1413½
|1416¼
|1382½
|1389¼
|—24¼
|Aug
|1390¼
|1390¼
|1359¾
|1366¼
|—21¾
|Sep
|1337
|1338¼
|1309½
|1315½
|—19½
|Nov
|1314
|1316½
|1289
|1294¾
|—19¼
|Jan
|1321¼
|1321¼
|1296
|1300½
|—19½
|Mar
|1304½
|1304½
|1290¾
|1293¾
|—18½
|May
|1290
|1292¾
|1289¾
|1292¾
|—17¼
|Jul
|1298½
|1298½
|1295
|1295¾
|—17
|Aug
|1286¼
|—17
|Sep
|1256½
|—17
|Nov
|1260
|1260
|1243
|1246½
|—15½
|Jan
|1252
|—15½
|Mar
|1242¾
|—15½
|May
|1240¼
|—15½
|Jul
|1244
|—15½
|Aug
|1234¼
|—15½
|Sep
|1204½
|—15½
|Nov
|1184½
|—14¾
|Jul
|1184¼
|—14¾
|Nov
|1124¾
|—14¾
|Est. sales 250,146.
|Wed.’s sales 213,927
|Wed.’s open int 746,033,
|up 7,765
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|53.05
|53.06
|51.55
|51.63
|—1.42
|Jan
|52.41
|52.41
|50.77
|50.84
|—1.58
|Mar
|52.03
|52.03
|50.47
|50.54
|—1.49
|May
|52.04
|52.04
|50.34
|50.41
|—1.49
|Jul
|51.69
|51.69
|50.16
|50.21
|—1.48
|Aug
|51.15
|51.15
|49.73
|49.79
|—1.41
|Sep
|50.46
|50.51
|49.31
|49.34
|—1.35
|Oct
|49.78
|49.78
|48.75
|48.78
|—1.28
|Dec
|49.77
|49.77
|48.46
|48.54
|—1.25
|Jan
|49.25
|49.25
|48.40
|48.40
|—1.24
|Mar
|49.20
|49.20
|48.16
|48.21
|—1.23
|May
|48.05
|48.12
|48.05
|48.12
|—1.22
|Jul
|48.07
|—1.22
|Aug
|47.87
|—1.22
|Sep
|47.58
|—1.21
|Oct
|47.13
|—1.24
|Dec
|46.96
|—1.22
|Jul
|46.85
|—1.22
|Oct
|46.84
|—1.22
|Dec
|46.58
|—1.22
|Est. sales 139,978.
|Wed.’s sales 206,879
|Wed.’s open int 515,467
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|469.30
|471.60
|453.40
|466.80
|—2.40
|Jan
|451.90
|454.00
|438.20
|449.20
|—2.80
|Mar
|435.40
|438.50
|426.00
|434.00
|—2.90
|May
|426.20
|427.70
|416.90
|423.50
|—2.70
|Jul
|422.70
|423.80
|414.10
|420.10
|—2.80
|Aug
|417.20
|418.60
|409.40
|414.80
|—2.40
|Sep
|410.30
|411.40
|403.40
|408.00
|—2.30
|Oct
|401.00
|401.00
|395.40
|400.40
|—2.10
|Dec
|403.00
|403.90
|396.50
|401.60
|—2.10
|Jan
|395.70
|400.30
|395.70
|400.30
|—2.00
|Mar
|396.20
|—1.80
|May
|394.30
|—1.70
|Jul
|394.80
|—1.60
|Aug
|392.90
|—1.70
|Sep
|390.50
|—1.70
|Oct
|386.20
|—1.70
|Dec
|386.40
|—1.70
|Jul
|386.90
|—1.70
|Oct
|386.90
|—1.70
|Dec
|381.30
|—1.70
|Est. sales 172,839.
|Wed.’s sales 167,965
|Wed.’s open int 553,714,
|up 6,361
