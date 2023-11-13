CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 575 582 567¼ 579 +3¾ Mar 599¼ 605½ 591¾ 602¼ +3 May 614¾ 619½ 607½ 616¾ +2 Jul 628½ 632½ 621½ 630 +1¼ Sep 641½ 646¾ 636½ 644¼ +1½ Dec 658 662¼ 653¼ 660¼ +1½ Mar 670½ 676¼ 667 672 +1¼ May 675¾ +1¾ Jul 666½ +1¾ Sep 674 +1¾ Dec 683 +1¾ Mar 689¾ +1¾ May 690 +1¾ Jul 651 +1¾ Est. sales 167,712. Fri.’s sales 126,661 Fri.’s open int 434,165, up 4,797 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 463¼ 477¾ 461 477¼ +13¼ Mar 478½ 493¼ 476½ 492¾ +13¾ May 488 502¼ 486 502 +13½ Jul 497 510¾ 495½ 510¾ +13 Sep 499¾ 511¾ 498 511¾ +11½ Dec 506¼ 517¾ 504 517½ +10¾ Mar 516¾ 528 514¼ 528 +10¾ May 520½ 532¾ 520½ 532¾ +10½ Jul 520¼ 532¼ 520¼ 532 +10¼ Sep 513 +6¾ Dec 504¾ 509 503½ 509 +5 Jul 525½ +4½ Dec 505 507 500 507 +1¼ Est. sales 468,876. Fri.’s sales 446,523 Fri.’s open int 1,443,977, up 6,757 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 348½ 359 348½ 356¼ +9½ Mar 368½ 377¼ 368½ 373½ +6¾ May 384 +6 Jul 390 393 390 393 +8¾ Sep 376¼ +8¾ Dec 383 +10¼ Mar 363 +10¼ May 369 +10¼ Jul 373¾ +10¼ Sep 385½ +10¼ Jul 375¼ +10¼ Sep 391 +10¼ Est. sales 795. Fri.’s sales 1,110 Fri.’s open int 4,840, up 95 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1335 1369 1333¾ 1368 +34½ Jan 1353¾ 1386 1350¼ 1382½ +35 Mar 1366½ 1398¼ 1363¾ 1395 +34¼ May 1379 1408 1374½ 1405 +33½ Jul 1380 1410 1377 1407¼ +33¼ Aug 1356¼ 1384¼ 1353½ 1381¼ +30½ Sep 1306¼ 1330 1303¾ 1328½ +28 Nov 1282¼ 1309 1282 1307 +27¼ Jan 1292 1314¾ 1288½ 1313½ +26¾ Mar 1294¾ 1305 1294¼ 1305 +24¾ May 1285 1304 1285 1302¼ +22¾ Jul 1293 1304¾ 1293 1304½ +21¾ Aug 1294¾ +22 Sep 1265 +22 Nov 1238¼ 1255¾ 1236 1255¾ +20½ Jul 1255¾ +20½ Nov 1196¾ 1197¼ 1196¾ 1197¼ +14 Est. sales 224,580. Fri.’s sales 154,307 Fri.’s open int 727,531, up 4,074 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 51.20 51.75 49.83 51.54 +.34 Jan 50.56 50.87 49.25 50.70 +.15 Mar 50.51 50.81 49.18 50.66 +.18 May 50.56 50.84 49.22 50.71 +.20 Jul 50.48 50.77 49.16 50.64 +.20 Aug 50.18 50.42 48.89 50.30 +.18 Sep 49.80 50.02 48.55 49.92 +.13 Oct 49.37 49.44 48.11 49.43 +.09 Dec 49.22 49.37 48.00 49.28 +.07 Jan 48.65 49.21 48.19 49.17 +.04 Mar 49.03 49.03 48.97 48.97 +.01 May 48.93 48.93 48.87 48.87 —.02 Jul 48.09 48.83 47.99 48.83 —.03 Aug 48.64 —.04 Sep 48.36 Oct 47.93 +.03 Dec 47.74 +.01 Jul 47.63 +.01 Oct 47.62 +.01 Dec 47.36 +.01 Est. sales 171,941. Fri.’s sales 163,522 Fri.’s open int 521,162, up 4,274 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 450.00 474.40 448.70 469.10 +19.70 Jan 436.00 459.90 434.70 453.80 +18.90 Mar 424.40 445.10 422.90 440.10 +17.20 May 413.70 432.30 413.70 429.70 +15.90 Jul 411.40 428.20 411.40 426.30 +14.90 Aug 408.80 422.60 408.80 421.10 +13.70 Sep 404.40 415.80 403.80 414.10 +12.30 Oct 396.60 408.30 396.60 405.70 +10.80 Dec 395.40 409.20 395.40 406.60 +10.70 Jan 403.00 407.30 403.00 405.20 +10.40 Mar 396.90 400.90 396.90 400.90 +9.60 May 394.90 398.90 394.90 398.90 +9.30 Jul 395.20 399.10 395.10 399.10 +8.90 Aug 393.50 397.30 393.50 397.30 +8.40 Sep 391.50 394.90 391.50 394.90 +7.60 Oct 391.20 +7.70 Dec 384.80 391.10 384.80 391.10 +7.40 Jul 391.60 +7.40 Oct 391.60 +7.40 Dec 386.00 +7.40 Est. sales 220,557. Fri.’s sales 151,396 Fri.’s open int 531,958, up 3,641

