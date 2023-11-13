Live Radio
The Associated Press

November 13, 2023, 4:08 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 575 582 567¼ 579 +3¾
Mar 599¼ 605½ 591¾ 602¼ +3
May 614¾ 619½ 607½ 616¾ +2
Jul 628½ 632½ 621½ 630 +1¼
Sep 641½ 646¾ 636½ 644¼ +1½
Dec 658 662¼ 653¼ 660¼ +1½
Mar 670½ 676¼ 667 672 +1¼
May 675¾ +1¾
Jul 666½ +1¾
Sep 674 +1¾
Dec 683 +1¾
Mar 689¾ +1¾
May 690 +1¾
Jul 651 +1¾
Est. sales 167,712. Fri.’s sales 126,661
Fri.’s open int 434,165, up 4,797
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 463¼ 477¾ 461 477¼ +13¼
Mar 478½ 493¼ 476½ 492¾ +13¾
May 488 502¼ 486 502 +13½
Jul 497 510¾ 495½ 510¾ +13
Sep 499¾ 511¾ 498 511¾ +11½
Dec 506¼ 517¾ 504 517½ +10¾
Mar 516¾ 528 514¼ 528 +10¾
May 520½ 532¾ 520½ 532¾ +10½
Jul 520¼ 532¼ 520¼ 532 +10¼
Sep 513 +6¾
Dec 504¾ 509 503½ 509 +5
Jul 525½ +4½
Dec 505 507 500 507 +1¼
Est. sales 468,876. Fri.’s sales 446,523
Fri.’s open int 1,443,977, up 6,757
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 348½ 359 348½ 356¼ +9½
Mar 368½ 377¼ 368½ 373½ +6¾
May 384 +6
Jul 390 393 390 393 +8¾
Sep 376¼ +8¾
Dec 383 +10¼
Mar 363 +10¼
May 369 +10¼
Jul 373¾ +10¼
Sep 385½ +10¼
Jul 375¼ +10¼
Sep 391 +10¼
Est. sales 795. Fri.’s sales 1,110
Fri.’s open int 4,840, up 95
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1335 1369 1333¾ 1368 +34½
Jan 1353¾ 1386 1350¼ 1382½ +35
Mar 1366½ 1398¼ 1363¾ 1395 +34¼
May 1379 1408 1374½ 1405 +33½
Jul 1380 1410 1377 1407¼ +33¼
Aug 1356¼ 1384¼ 1353½ 1381¼ +30½
Sep 1306¼ 1330 1303¾ 1328½ +28
Nov 1282¼ 1309 1282 1307 +27¼
Jan 1292 1314¾ 1288½ 1313½ +26¾
Mar 1294¾ 1305 1294¼ 1305 +24¾
May 1285 1304 1285 1302¼ +22¾
Jul 1293 1304¾ 1293 1304½ +21¾
Aug 1294¾ +22
Sep 1265 +22
Nov 1238¼ 1255¾ 1236 1255¾ +20½
Jul 1255¾ +20½
Nov 1196¾ 1197¼ 1196¾ 1197¼ +14
Est. sales 224,580. Fri.’s sales 154,307
Fri.’s open int 727,531, up 4,074
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Dec 51.20 51.75 49.83 51.54 +.34
Jan 50.56 50.87 49.25 50.70 +.15
Mar 50.51 50.81 49.18 50.66 +.18
May 50.56 50.84 49.22 50.71 +.20
Jul 50.48 50.77 49.16 50.64 +.20
Aug 50.18 50.42 48.89 50.30 +.18
Sep 49.80 50.02 48.55 49.92 +.13
Oct 49.37 49.44 48.11 49.43 +.09
Dec 49.22 49.37 48.00 49.28 +.07
Jan 48.65 49.21 48.19 49.17 +.04
Mar 49.03 49.03 48.97 48.97 +.01
May 48.93 48.93 48.87 48.87 —.02
Jul 48.09 48.83 47.99 48.83 —.03
Aug 48.64 —.04
Sep 48.36
Oct 47.93 +.03
Dec 47.74 +.01
Jul 47.63 +.01
Oct 47.62 +.01
Dec 47.36 +.01
Est. sales 171,941. Fri.’s sales 163,522
Fri.’s open int 521,162, up 4,274
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Dec 450.00 474.40 448.70 469.10 +19.70
Jan 436.00 459.90 434.70 453.80 +18.90
Mar 424.40 445.10 422.90 440.10 +17.20
May 413.70 432.30 413.70 429.70 +15.90
Jul 411.40 428.20 411.40 426.30 +14.90
Aug 408.80 422.60 408.80 421.10 +13.70
Sep 404.40 415.80 403.80 414.10 +12.30
Oct 396.60 408.30 396.60 405.70 +10.80
Dec 395.40 409.20 395.40 406.60 +10.70
Jan 403.00 407.30 403.00 405.20 +10.40
Mar 396.90 400.90 396.90 400.90 +9.60
May 394.90 398.90 394.90 398.90 +9.30
Jul 395.20 399.10 395.10 399.10 +8.90
Aug 393.50 397.30 393.50 397.30 +8.40
Sep 391.50 394.90 391.50 394.90 +7.60
Oct 391.20 +7.70
Dec 384.80 391.10 384.80 391.10 +7.40
Jul 391.60 +7.40
Oct 391.60 +7.40
Dec 386.00 +7.40
Est. sales 220,557. Fri.’s sales 151,396
Fri.’s open int 531,958, up 3,641

