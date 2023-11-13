CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|575
|582
|567¼
|579
|+3¾
|Mar
|599¼
|605½
|591¾
|602¼
|+3
|May
|614¾
|619½
|607½
|616¾
|+2
|Jul
|628½
|632½
|621½
|630
|+1¼
|Sep
|641½
|646¾
|636½
|644¼
|+1½
|Dec
|658
|662¼
|653¼
|660¼
|+1½
|Mar
|670½
|676¼
|667
|672
|+1¼
|May
|675¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|666½
|+1¾
|Sep
|674
|+1¾
|Dec
|683
|+1¾
|Mar
|689¾
|+1¾
|May
|690
|+1¾
|Jul
|651
|+1¾
|Est. sales 167,712.
|Fri.’s sales 126,661
|Fri.’s open int 434,165,
|up 4,797
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|463¼
|477¾
|461
|477¼
|+13¼
|Mar
|478½
|493¼
|476½
|492¾
|+13¾
|May
|488
|502¼
|486
|502
|+13½
|Jul
|497
|510¾
|495½
|510¾
|+13
|Sep
|499¾
|511¾
|498
|511¾
|+11½
|Dec
|506¼
|517¾
|504
|517½
|+10¾
|Mar
|516¾
|528
|514¼
|528
|+10¾
|May
|520½
|532¾
|520½
|532¾
|+10½
|Jul
|520¼
|532¼
|520¼
|532
|+10¼
|Sep
|513
|+6¾
|Dec
|504¾
|509
|503½
|509
|+5
|Jul
|525½
|+4½
|Dec
|505
|507
|500
|507
|+1¼
|Est. sales 468,876.
|Fri.’s sales 446,523
|Fri.’s open int 1,443,977,
|up 6,757
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|348½
|359
|348½
|356¼
|+9½
|Mar
|368½
|377¼
|368½
|373½
|+6¾
|May
|384
|+6
|Jul
|390
|393
|390
|393
|+8¾
|Sep
|376¼
|+8¾
|Dec
|383
|+10¼
|Mar
|363
|+10¼
|May
|369
|+10¼
|Jul
|373¾
|+10¼
|Sep
|385½
|+10¼
|Jul
|375¼
|+10¼
|Sep
|391
|+10¼
|Est. sales 795.
|Fri.’s sales 1,110
|Fri.’s open int 4,840,
|up 95
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1335
|1369
|1333¾
|1368
|+34½
|Jan
|1353¾
|1386
|1350¼
|1382½
|+35
|Mar
|1366½
|1398¼
|1363¾
|1395
|+34¼
|May
|1379
|1408
|1374½
|1405
|+33½
|Jul
|1380
|1410
|1377
|1407¼
|+33¼
|Aug
|1356¼
|1384¼
|1353½
|1381¼
|+30½
|Sep
|1306¼
|1330
|1303¾
|1328½
|+28
|Nov
|1282¼
|1309
|1282
|1307
|+27¼
|Jan
|1292
|1314¾
|1288½
|1313½
|+26¾
|Mar
|1294¾
|1305
|1294¼
|1305
|+24¾
|May
|1285
|1304
|1285
|1302¼
|+22¾
|Jul
|1293
|1304¾
|1293
|1304½
|+21¾
|Aug
|1294¾
|+22
|Sep
|1265
|+22
|Nov
|1238¼
|1255¾
|1236
|1255¾
|+20½
|Jul
|1255¾
|+20½
|Nov
|1196¾
|1197¼
|1196¾
|1197¼
|+14
|Est. sales 224,580.
|Fri.’s sales 154,307
|Fri.’s open int 727,531,
|up 4,074
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|51.20
|51.75
|49.83
|51.54
|+.34
|Jan
|50.56
|50.87
|49.25
|50.70
|+.15
|Mar
|50.51
|50.81
|49.18
|50.66
|+.18
|May
|50.56
|50.84
|49.22
|50.71
|+.20
|Jul
|50.48
|50.77
|49.16
|50.64
|+.20
|Aug
|50.18
|50.42
|48.89
|50.30
|+.18
|Sep
|49.80
|50.02
|48.55
|49.92
|+.13
|Oct
|49.37
|49.44
|48.11
|49.43
|+.09
|Dec
|49.22
|49.37
|48.00
|49.28
|+.07
|Jan
|48.65
|49.21
|48.19
|49.17
|+.04
|Mar
|49.03
|49.03
|48.97
|48.97
|+.01
|May
|48.93
|48.93
|48.87
|48.87
|—.02
|Jul
|48.09
|48.83
|47.99
|48.83
|—.03
|Aug
|48.64
|—.04
|Sep
|48.36
|Oct
|47.93
|+.03
|Dec
|47.74
|+.01
|Jul
|47.63
|+.01
|Oct
|47.62
|+.01
|Dec
|47.36
|+.01
|Est. sales 171,941.
|Fri.’s sales 163,522
|Fri.’s open int 521,162,
|up 4,274
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|450.00
|474.40
|448.70
|469.10
|+19.70
|Jan
|436.00
|459.90
|434.70
|453.80
|+18.90
|Mar
|424.40
|445.10
|422.90
|440.10
|+17.20
|May
|413.70
|432.30
|413.70
|429.70
|+15.90
|Jul
|411.40
|428.20
|411.40
|426.30
|+14.90
|Aug
|408.80
|422.60
|408.80
|421.10
|+13.70
|Sep
|404.40
|415.80
|403.80
|414.10
|+12.30
|Oct
|396.60
|408.30
|396.60
|405.70
|+10.80
|Dec
|395.40
|409.20
|395.40
|406.60
|+10.70
|Jan
|403.00
|407.30
|403.00
|405.20
|+10.40
|Mar
|396.90
|400.90
|396.90
|400.90
|+9.60
|May
|394.90
|398.90
|394.90
|398.90
|+9.30
|Jul
|395.20
|399.10
|395.10
|399.10
|+8.90
|Aug
|393.50
|397.30
|393.50
|397.30
|+8.40
|Sep
|391.50
|394.90
|391.50
|394.90
|+7.60
|Oct
|391.20
|+7.70
|Dec
|384.80
|391.10
|384.80
|391.10
|+7.40
|Jul
|391.60
|+7.40
|Oct
|391.60
|+7.40
|Dec
|386.00
|+7.40
|Est. sales 220,557.
|Fri.’s sales 151,396
|Fri.’s open int 531,958,
|up 3,641
