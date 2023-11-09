CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|590
|592½
|573
|580¾
|—11½
|Mar
|614
|614¾
|599¼
|606¼
|—10¼
|May
|630½
|631
|615½
|622
|—11
|Jul
|645
|645
|630¼
|636¼
|—11½
|Sep
|655
|658¼
|645
|650¼
|—11¼
|Dec
|669¾
|673½
|660½
|666¼
|—10½
|Mar
|681½
|681½
|677¾
|678¼
|—10
|May
|681¾
|—9¼
|Jul
|672
|—8½
|Sep
|679½
|—8½
|Dec
|688½
|—8½
|Mar
|695¼
|—8½
|May
|695½
|—8½
|Jul
|656½
|—8½
|Est. sales 155,224.
|Wed.’s sales 288,927
|Wed.’s open int 437,948
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|475
|476
|466½
|468
|—8
|Mar
|489½
|490¼
|481¼
|482¾
|—7¼
|May
|498½
|499½
|490¼
|491½
|—7¾
|Jul
|507
|507¾
|499
|500½
|—7¼
|Sep
|509¼
|509½
|501¼
|503
|—6¾
|Dec
|514
|514½
|506¾
|509¼
|—5¼
|Mar
|525¼
|525¼
|517¾
|520
|—5¼
|May
|529¼
|529¼
|524½
|525
|—5
|Jul
|528¾
|528¾
|523¼
|524½
|—5
|Sep
|509¾
|510½
|509¾
|510½
|—2½
|Dec
|509
|510
|507½
|508¼
|—
|¾
|Jul
|524¾
|—
|¾
|Dec
|508
|509½
|508
|509½
|+1
|Est. sales 525,837.
|Wed.’s sales 692,886
|Wed.’s open int 1,428,964
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|342
|345¼
|331½
|333
|—8¾
|Mar
|360¼
|363¾
|351
|352½
|—8
|May
|373½
|374
|363½
|364½
|—8
|Jul
|375¾
|—7¾
|Sep
|359
|—7¾
|Dec
|342¾
|—7¾
|Mar
|344¼
|—7¾
|May
|350¼
|—7¾
|Jul
|355
|—1
|Sep
|366¾
|—1
|Jul
|356½
|—1
|Sep
|372¼
|—1
|Est. sales 769.
|Wed.’s sales 781
|Wed.’s open int 4,678,
|up 152
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1351
|1353½
|1326½
|1327¾
|—21¼
|Jan
|1366½
|1373
|1336
|1343½
|—22¼
|Mar
|1377¼
|1385¼
|1349¾
|1357½
|—19½
|May
|1387¼
|1395
|1361¾
|1369½
|—17½
|Jul
|1389
|1396¾
|1365¼
|1373½
|—16½
|Aug
|1366½
|1373
|1344¼
|1351
|—15½
|Sep
|1312¼
|1321½
|1294¾
|1302½
|—12¼
|Nov
|1292
|1301
|1274¾
|1282¾
|—10½
|Jan
|1297¾
|1306¾
|1282¾
|1289¾
|—10
|Mar
|1290
|1295
|1283¼
|1283¼
|—9¼
|May
|1291
|1291
|1282
|1282
|—8½
|Jul
|1291½
|1291½
|1282½
|1285
|—8
|Aug
|1275
|—8
|Sep
|1245¼
|—8
|Nov
|1243½
|1251
|1236¼
|1236¼
|—9¾
|Jul
|1236¼
|—9¾
|Nov
|1178¾
|—9¾
|Est. sales 297,721.
|Wed.’s sales 323,087
|Wed.’s open int 724,686,
|up 1,738
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|49.88
|50.85
|49.72
|50.45
|+.50
|Jan
|49.34
|50.32
|49.19
|49.77
|+.43
|Mar
|49.29
|50.23
|49.15
|49.65
|+.34
|May
|49.36
|50.26
|49.19
|49.66
|+.30
|Jul
|49.29
|50.19
|49.09
|49.59
|+.30
|Aug
|49.01
|49.82
|48.75
|49.27
|+.31
|Sep
|48.60
|49.45
|48.38
|48.91
|+.31
|Oct
|47.99
|48.87
|47.99
|48.47
|+.34
|Dec
|47.90
|48.80
|47.77
|48.34
|+.35
|Jan
|48.20
|48.26
|48.20
|48.26
|+.35
|Mar
|48.08
|+.34
|May
|48.01
|+.35
|Jul
|47.99
|+.36
|Aug
|47.79
|+.37
|Sep
|47.47
|+.37
|Oct
|47.01
|+.38
|Dec
|46.84
|+.36
|Jul
|46.73
|+.36
|Oct
|46.72
|+.36
|Dec
|46.46
|+.36
|Est. sales 169,031.
|Wed.’s sales 179,352
|Wed.’s open int 514,665,
|up 5,985
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|450.80
|453.10
|443.00
|449.90
|+.10
|Jan
|439.80
|440.10
|430.30
|436.20
|—2.80
|Mar
|431.00
|431.20
|420.20
|425.70
|—4.60
|May
|424.60
|425.00
|413.50
|418.80
|—5.30
|Jul
|423.60
|423.70
|412.30
|417.40
|—5.40
|Aug
|418.90
|419.60
|408.60
|413.70
|—5.20
|Sep
|414.00
|414.30
|406.10
|408.40
|—5.30
|Oct
|407.40
|407.40
|400.00
|401.90
|—5.20
|Dec
|408.00
|408.70
|397.70
|403.10
|—4.90
|Jan
|402.00
|402.90
|401.90
|402.10
|—4.70
|Mar
|398.40
|—4.40
|May
|396.80
|—3.90
|Jul
|397.40
|—3.70
|Aug
|396.10
|—3.70
|Sep
|394.50
|—3.70
|Oct
|390.70
|—3.60
|Dec
|390.90
|—3.70
|Jul
|391.40
|—3.70
|Oct
|391.40
|—3.70
|Dec
|385.80
|—3.70
|Est. sales 205,191.
|Wed.’s sales 244,821
|Wed.’s open int 526,352
