CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 590 592½ 573 580¾ —11½ Mar 614 614¾ 599¼ 606¼ —10¼ May 630½ 631 615½ 622 —11 Jul 645 645 630¼ 636¼ —11½ Sep 655 658¼ 645 650¼ —11¼ Dec 669¾ 673½ 660½ 666¼ —10½ Mar 681½ 681½ 677¾ 678¼ —10 May 681¾ —9¼ Jul 672 —8½ Sep 679½ —8½ Dec 688½ —8½ Mar 695¼ —8½ May 695½ —8½ Jul 656½ —8½ Est. sales 155,224. Wed.’s sales 288,927 Wed.’s open int 437,948 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 475 476 466½ 468 —8 Mar 489½ 490¼ 481¼ 482¾ —7¼ May 498½ 499½ 490¼ 491½ —7¾ Jul 507 507¾ 499 500½ —7¼ Sep 509¼ 509½ 501¼ 503 —6¾ Dec 514 514½ 506¾ 509¼ —5¼ Mar 525¼ 525¼ 517¾ 520 —5¼ May 529¼ 529¼ 524½ 525 —5 Jul 528¾ 528¾ 523¼ 524½ —5 Sep 509¾ 510½ 509¾ 510½ —2½ Dec 509 510 507½ 508¼ — ¾ Jul 524¾ — ¾ Dec 508 509½ 508 509½ +1 Est. sales 525,837. Wed.’s sales 692,886 Wed.’s open int 1,428,964 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 342 345¼ 331½ 333 —8¾ Mar 360¼ 363¾ 351 352½ —8 May 373½ 374 363½ 364½ —8 Jul 375¾ —7¾ Sep 359 —7¾ Dec 342¾ —7¾ Mar 344¼ —7¾ May 350¼ —7¾ Jul 355 —1 Sep 366¾ —1 Jul 356½ —1 Sep 372¼ —1 Est. sales 769. Wed.’s sales 781 Wed.’s open int 4,678, up 152 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1351 1353½ 1326½ 1327¾ —21¼ Jan 1366½ 1373 1336 1343½ —22¼ Mar 1377¼ 1385¼ 1349¾ 1357½ —19½ May 1387¼ 1395 1361¾ 1369½ —17½ Jul 1389 1396¾ 1365¼ 1373½ —16½ Aug 1366½ 1373 1344¼ 1351 —15½ Sep 1312¼ 1321½ 1294¾ 1302½ —12¼ Nov 1292 1301 1274¾ 1282¾ —10½ Jan 1297¾ 1306¾ 1282¾ 1289¾ —10 Mar 1290 1295 1283¼ 1283¼ —9¼ May 1291 1291 1282 1282 —8½ Jul 1291½ 1291½ 1282½ 1285 —8 Aug 1275 —8 Sep 1245¼ —8 Nov 1243½ 1251 1236¼ 1236¼ —9¾ Jul 1236¼ —9¾ Nov 1178¾ —9¾ Est. sales 297,721. Wed.’s sales 323,087 Wed.’s open int 724,686, up 1,738 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 49.88 50.85 49.72 50.45 +.50 Jan 49.34 50.32 49.19 49.77 +.43 Mar 49.29 50.23 49.15 49.65 +.34 May 49.36 50.26 49.19 49.66 +.30 Jul 49.29 50.19 49.09 49.59 +.30 Aug 49.01 49.82 48.75 49.27 +.31 Sep 48.60 49.45 48.38 48.91 +.31 Oct 47.99 48.87 47.99 48.47 +.34 Dec 47.90 48.80 47.77 48.34 +.35 Jan 48.20 48.26 48.20 48.26 +.35 Mar 48.08 +.34 May 48.01 +.35 Jul 47.99 +.36 Aug 47.79 +.37 Sep 47.47 +.37 Oct 47.01 +.38 Dec 46.84 +.36 Jul 46.73 +.36 Oct 46.72 +.36 Dec 46.46 +.36 Est. sales 169,031. Wed.’s sales 179,352 Wed.’s open int 514,665, up 5,985 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 450.80 453.10 443.00 449.90 +.10 Jan 439.80 440.10 430.30 436.20 —2.80 Mar 431.00 431.20 420.20 425.70 —4.60 May 424.60 425.00 413.50 418.80 —5.30 Jul 423.60 423.70 412.30 417.40 —5.40 Aug 418.90 419.60 408.60 413.70 —5.20 Sep 414.00 414.30 406.10 408.40 —5.30 Oct 407.40 407.40 400.00 401.90 —5.20 Dec 408.00 408.70 397.70 403.10 —4.90 Jan 402.00 402.90 401.90 402.10 —4.70 Mar 398.40 —4.40 May 396.80 —3.90 Jul 397.40 —3.70 Aug 396.10 —3.70 Sep 394.50 —3.70 Oct 390.70 —3.60 Dec 390.90 —3.70 Jul 391.40 —3.70 Oct 391.40 —3.70 Dec 385.80 —3.70 Est. sales 205,191. Wed.’s sales 244,821 Wed.’s open int 526,352

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.