CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 573 577¾ 566½ 575¾ +3¼ Mar 600 604 593¼ 602½ +3¼ May 617¼ 622 610¾ 620 +3½ Jul 631½ 637¾ 626½ 635¾ +3¾ Sep 643½ 651¼ 640½ 649½ +3¾ Dec 659¼ 666½ 656¾ 665¼ +3¾ Mar 670 677½ 670 677½ +3¾ May 681½ +3¾ Jul 663 670¼ 663 670¼ +¾ Sep 677¾ +¾ Dec 686¾ +¾ Mar 693½ +¾ May 693¾ +¾ Jul 665 Est. sales 126,511. Fri.’s sales 79,272 Fri.’s open int 455,133 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 477¼ 480¾ 476¾ 477¼ Mar 492¼ 495¾ 491½ 492½ +¼ May 501 504¾ 500¾ 502 +½ Jul 510 513¼ 509½ 510¼ +¼ Sep 512½ 514¾ 511¾ 512¾ +¼ Dec 517 519¼ 516¼ 517¼ — ¼ Mar 528½ 529¾ 526¾ 528¼ May 533¼ 534 532¼ 533 — ¼ Jul 531½ 534 531½ 532¾ Sep 517 517 516¼ 517 Dec 511¾ 514 511¾ 513 +¼ Jul 529½ Dec 512½ 512½ 511¾ 512½ +¼ Est. sales 231,516. Fri.’s sales 370,057 Fri.’s open int 1,426,188, up 8,031 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 372 375 359 368¼ —3¾ Mar 390¼ 391 377¼ 387 —3¾ May 398 —6¾ Jul 410¼ —6¼ Sep 393½ —6¼ Dec 377¼ —6¼ Mar 378¾ —6¼ May 384¾ —6¼ Jul 355½ — ¼ Sep 371¼ — ¼ Jul 361 — ¼ Sep 376¾ — ¼ Est. sales 580. Fri.’s sales 369 Fri.’s open int 4,253, up 78 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1327½ 1345¼ 1327½ 1340½ +13 Jan 1352 1369¾ 1352 1364 +12¼ Mar 1367 1384½ 1364¼ 1378½ +12 May 1380 1397 1380 1391 +12 Jul 1389 1402 1386¾ 1396¼ +12 Aug 1363 1379¼ 1363 1374¾ +11¾ Sep 1316 1329 1316 1325¼ +9¾ Nov 1297 1309½ 1296¼ 1304½ +7½ Jan 1305 1317¼ 1305 1311¼ +7½ Mar 1306¼ 1306¾ 1298½ 1303¾ +7¼ May 1298½ 1301¾ 1296¾ 1301¼ +6¾ Jul 1303½ 1303½ 1301¾ 1303¼ +6½ Aug 1293¼ +6 Sep 1263½ +6 Nov 1250 1257½ 1249¼ 1254½ +6¾ Jul 1254½ +6¾ Nov 1196¾ +2¾ Est. sales 254,177. Fri.’s sales 266,229 Fri.’s open int 714,599 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 49.36 52.03 49.26 50.80 +1.44 Jan 49.20 51.48 49.10 50.36 +1.16 Mar 49.13 51.30 49.04 50.31 +1.18 May 49.17 51.26 49.15 50.33 +1.22 Jul 49.09 51.13 49.03 50.24 +1.25 Aug 49.00 50.70 49.00 49.86 +1.22 Sep 48.58 50.24 48.58 49.46 +1.20 Oct 48.54 49.61 48.40 48.97 +1.17 Dec 47.96 49.51 47.95 48.83 +1.15 Jan 48.52 49.30 48.20 48.76 +1.13 Mar 48.35 49.11 48.35 48.59 +1.12 May 49.02 49.02 48.52 48.52 +1.12 Jul 48.50 +1.10 Aug 48.26 +1.09 Sep 47.96 +1.09 Oct 47.49 +1.08 Dec 47.31 +1.08 Jul 47.20 +1.08 Oct 47.19 +1.08 Dec 46.93 +1.08 Est. sales 200,671. Fri.’s sales 206,325 Fri.’s open int 501,451 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 442.80 446.00 433.00 437.50 —4.60 Jan 433.30 436.20 425.80 430.40 —1.80 Mar 423.90 426.70 418.30 423.20 May 419.40 421.20 413.70 418.90 +.60 Jul 417.00 420.60 413.40 418.70 +.80 Aug 414.00 416.50 409.90 415.40 +.80 Sep 410.00 411.20 405.30 410.80 +.50 Oct 404.00 405.80 400.10 404.50 —.10 Dec 408.20 408.20 400.60 405.70 —.10 Jan 404.80 406.20 399.60 404.90 —.10 Mar 397.20 401.00 396.20 401.00 —.30 May 399.40 399.40 394.80 399.00 —.30 Jul 399.40 —.30 Aug 397.90 —.30 Sep 396.10 —.40 Oct 392.90 —.30 Dec 392.70 —.40 Jul 393.20 —.40 Oct 393.20 —.40 Dec 387.60 —.40 Est. sales 152,187. Fri.’s sales 189,087 Fri.’s open int 535,138, up 3,790

