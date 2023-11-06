CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|573
|577¾
|566½
|575¾
|+3¼
|Mar
|600
|604
|593¼
|602½
|+3¼
|May
|617¼
|622
|610¾
|620
|+3½
|Jul
|631½
|637¾
|626½
|635¾
|+3¾
|Sep
|643½
|651¼
|640½
|649½
|+3¾
|Dec
|659¼
|666½
|656¾
|665¼
|+3¾
|Mar
|670
|677½
|670
|677½
|+3¾
|May
|681½
|+3¾
|Jul
|663
|670¼
|663
|670¼
|+¾
|Sep
|677¾
|+¾
|Dec
|686¾
|+¾
|Mar
|693½
|+¾
|May
|693¾
|+¾
|Jul
|665
|Est. sales 126,511.
|Fri.’s sales 79,272
|Fri.’s open int 455,133
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|477¼
|480¾
|476¾
|477¼
|Mar
|492¼
|495¾
|491½
|492½
|+¼
|May
|501
|504¾
|500¾
|502
|+½
|Jul
|510
|513¼
|509½
|510¼
|+¼
|Sep
|512½
|514¾
|511¾
|512¾
|+¼
|Dec
|517
|519¼
|516¼
|517¼
|—
|¼
|Mar
|528½
|529¾
|526¾
|528¼
|May
|533¼
|534
|532¼
|533
|—
|¼
|Jul
|531½
|534
|531½
|532¾
|Sep
|517
|517
|516¼
|517
|Dec
|511¾
|514
|511¾
|513
|+¼
|Jul
|529½
|Dec
|512½
|512½
|511¾
|512½
|+¼
|Est. sales 231,516.
|Fri.’s sales 370,057
|Fri.’s open int 1,426,188,
|up 8,031
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|372
|375
|359
|368¼
|—3¾
|Mar
|390¼
|391
|377¼
|387
|—3¾
|May
|398
|—6¾
|Jul
|410¼
|—6¼
|Sep
|393½
|—6¼
|Dec
|377¼
|—6¼
|Mar
|378¾
|—6¼
|May
|384¾
|—6¼
|Jul
|355½
|—
|¼
|Sep
|371¼
|—
|¼
|Jul
|361
|—
|¼
|Sep
|376¾
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 580.
|Fri.’s sales 369
|Fri.’s open int 4,253,
|up 78
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1327½
|1345¼
|1327½
|1340½
|+13
|Jan
|1352
|1369¾
|1352
|1364
|+12¼
|Mar
|1367
|1384½
|1364¼
|1378½
|+12
|May
|1380
|1397
|1380
|1391
|+12
|Jul
|1389
|1402
|1386¾
|1396¼
|+12
|Aug
|1363
|1379¼
|1363
|1374¾
|+11¾
|Sep
|1316
|1329
|1316
|1325¼
|+9¾
|Nov
|1297
|1309½
|1296¼
|1304½
|+7½
|Jan
|1305
|1317¼
|1305
|1311¼
|+7½
|Mar
|1306¼
|1306¾
|1298½
|1303¾
|+7¼
|May
|1298½
|1301¾
|1296¾
|1301¼
|+6¾
|Jul
|1303½
|1303½
|1301¾
|1303¼
|+6½
|Aug
|1293¼
|+6
|Sep
|1263½
|+6
|Nov
|1250
|1257½
|1249¼
|1254½
|+6¾
|Jul
|1254½
|+6¾
|Nov
|1196¾
|+2¾
|Est. sales 254,177.
|Fri.’s sales 266,229
|Fri.’s open int 714,599
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|49.36
|52.03
|49.26
|50.80
|+1.44
|Jan
|49.20
|51.48
|49.10
|50.36
|+1.16
|Mar
|49.13
|51.30
|49.04
|50.31
|+1.18
|May
|49.17
|51.26
|49.15
|50.33
|+1.22
|Jul
|49.09
|51.13
|49.03
|50.24
|+1.25
|Aug
|49.00
|50.70
|49.00
|49.86
|+1.22
|Sep
|48.58
|50.24
|48.58
|49.46
|+1.20
|Oct
|48.54
|49.61
|48.40
|48.97
|+1.17
|Dec
|47.96
|49.51
|47.95
|48.83
|+1.15
|Jan
|48.52
|49.30
|48.20
|48.76
|+1.13
|Mar
|48.35
|49.11
|48.35
|48.59
|+1.12
|May
|49.02
|49.02
|48.52
|48.52
|+1.12
|Jul
|48.50
|+1.10
|Aug
|48.26
|+1.09
|Sep
|47.96
|+1.09
|Oct
|47.49
|+1.08
|Dec
|47.31
|+1.08
|Jul
|47.20
|+1.08
|Oct
|47.19
|+1.08
|Dec
|46.93
|+1.08
|Est. sales 200,671.
|Fri.’s sales 206,325
|Fri.’s open int 501,451
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|442.80
|446.00
|433.00
|437.50
|—4.60
|Jan
|433.30
|436.20
|425.80
|430.40
|—1.80
|Mar
|423.90
|426.70
|418.30
|423.20
|May
|419.40
|421.20
|413.70
|418.90
|+.60
|Jul
|417.00
|420.60
|413.40
|418.70
|+.80
|Aug
|414.00
|416.50
|409.90
|415.40
|+.80
|Sep
|410.00
|411.20
|405.30
|410.80
|+.50
|Oct
|404.00
|405.80
|400.10
|404.50
|—.10
|Dec
|408.20
|408.20
|400.60
|405.70
|—.10
|Jan
|404.80
|406.20
|399.60
|404.90
|—.10
|Mar
|397.20
|401.00
|396.20
|401.00
|—.30
|May
|399.40
|399.40
|394.80
|399.00
|—.30
|Jul
|399.40
|—.30
|Aug
|397.90
|—.30
|Sep
|396.10
|—.40
|Oct
|392.90
|—.30
|Dec
|392.70
|—.40
|Jul
|393.20
|—.40
|Oct
|393.20
|—.40
|Dec
|387.60
|—.40
|Est. sales 152,187.
|Fri.’s sales 189,087
|Fri.’s open int 535,138,
|up 3,790
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.