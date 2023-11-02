CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 562¼ 569½ 557¼ 565½ +3¾ Mar 589 596¼ 585¼ 592¾ +3¼ May 608 614 603¼ 609¾ +2 Jul 622¾ 629½ 619¼ 625¼ +1¾ Sep 637¾ 643¼ 633½ 639¼ +1¾ Dec 653¼ 659 649¾ 655 +1¾ Mar 667 671 663½ 666¾ +1¼ May 670½ +1 Jul 663 664¾ 663 664¾ +½ Sep 672¼ +½ Dec 681¼ +½ Mar 688 +½ May 688¼ +½ Jul 661¼ +½ Est. sales 93,169. Wed.’s sales 108,994 Wed.’s open int 460,273, up 63 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 475 477 469½ 470 —5 Mar 490 492 484½ 485 —4¾ May 498½ 501 493¾ 494¼ —4¼ Jul 506 508 501¾ 502¼ —3¾ Sep 507½ 510¾ 505 505¼ —2 Dec 511½ 516¼ 510¼ 510½ — ¾ Mar 522¼ 526¾ 521 521½ — ½ May 527½ 529½ 525¾ 526½ — ½ Jul 527¼ 531 525½ 526¼ — ¼ Sep 513½ 514 511¼ 511½ +¼ Dec 508 510¾ 507½ 507½ — ½ Jul 524½ — ¼ Dec 509¼ 509½ 509¼ 509½ +½ Est. sales 381,762. Wed.’s sales 324,034 Wed.’s open int 1,426,041, up 13,933 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 383½ 383½ 373¾ 376½ —3 Mar 400½ 400½ 392½ 395¼ —3¼ May 408¼ —3¾ Jul 420 —3¼ Sep 403¼ —3¼ Dec 387 —3¼ Mar 388½ —3¼ May 394½ —3¼ Jul 354½ —3¼ Sep 370¼ —3¼ Jul 360 Sep 375¾ Est. sales 310. Wed.’s sales 1,399 Wed.’s open int 4,090, up 291 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1290¼ 1306¼ 1290¼ 1304 +12¾ Jan 1315¼ 1330 1315 1328¼ +13¼ Mar 1328¾ 1343¾ 1328¾ 1342 +13¼ May 1343¼ 1356½ 1343¼ 1354¾ +12¼ Jul 1350¼ 1362¾ 1350 1360¾ +11½ Aug 1331¾ 1343¼ 1331¾ 1341¼ +11¼ Sep 1291¾ 1297½ 1288¾ 1295¾ +11 Nov 1270¼ 1280 1270 1278 +9¾ Jan 1281¾ 1286¾ 1280¼ 1286 +9½ Mar 1277½ 1280½ 1274½ 1280½ +9½ May 1276¾ 1279¼ 1276¾ 1279¼ +9½ Jul 1282¼ +9¾ Aug 1273½ +9¼ Sep 1243¾ +9¼ Nov 1235 1237½ 1234 1237½ +9¼ Jul 1237½ +9¼ Nov 1183¾ +9¼ Est. sales 163,666. Wed.’s sales 147,598 Wed.’s open int 711,015, up 4,092 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 50.11 50.58 49.32 50.32 +.42 Jan 49.60 50.25 49.03 50.03 +.64 Mar 49.52 50.11 48.95 49.91 +.68 May 49.43 50.06 48.94 49.89 +.72 Jul 49.44 49.98 48.91 49.81 +.67 Aug 49.10 49.61 48.64 49.47 +.60 Sep 48.86 49.28 48.31 49.12 +.56 Oct 48.58 48.80 47.94 48.66 +.50 Dec 48.26 48.70 47.80 48.55 +.47 Jan 48.56 48.56 47.92 48.50 +.45 Mar 48.02 48.38 48.01 48.38 +.45 May 48.35 48.35 48.33 48.33 +.45 Jul 48.33 +.44 Aug 48.09 +.43 Sep 47.80 +.40 Oct 47.36 +.37 Dec 47.14 +.44 Jul 47.03 +.44 Oct 47.02 +.44 Dec 46.76 +.44 Est. sales 212,783. Wed.’s sales 184,277 Wed.’s open int 497,970, up 6,668 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 430.40 434.50 422.50 426.30 —4.10 Jan 419.70 423.30 413.50 417.20 —1.90 Mar 409.00 412.30 405.20 408.60 —.40 May 404.40 407.20 401.70 404.70 +.30 Jul 404.30 407.60 402.50 405.10 +.60 Aug 402.60 405.10 400.30 402.40 +.50 Sep 398.70 401.50 397.00 398.40 —.10 Oct 395.90 396.20 392.20 393.40 —.30 Dec 395.00 398.10 393.30 395.10 Jan 393.30 394.30 393.30 394.30 —.10 Mar 390.40 391.30 390.40 391.30 —.20 May 390.20 —.10 Jul 391.00 Aug 389.50 +.10 Sep 387.30 +.20 Oct 384.10 +.20 Dec 384.50 +.10 Jul 385.00 +.10 Oct 385.00 +.10 Dec 379.40 +.10 Est. sales 159,466. Wed.’s sales 129,511 Wed.’s open int 523,500, up 3,765

