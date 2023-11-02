CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|562¼
|569½
|557¼
|565½
|+3¾
|Mar
|589
|596¼
|585¼
|592¾
|+3¼
|May
|608
|614
|603¼
|609¾
|+2
|Jul
|622¾
|629½
|619¼
|625¼
|+1¾
|Sep
|637¾
|643¼
|633½
|639¼
|+1¾
|Dec
|653¼
|659
|649¾
|655
|+1¾
|Mar
|667
|671
|663½
|666¾
|+1¼
|May
|670½
|+1
|Jul
|663
|664¾
|663
|664¾
|+½
|Sep
|672¼
|+½
|Dec
|681¼
|+½
|Mar
|688
|+½
|May
|688¼
|+½
|Jul
|661¼
|+½
|Est. sales 93,169.
|Wed.’s sales 108,994
|Wed.’s open int 460,273,
|up 63
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|475
|477
|469½
|470
|—5
|Mar
|490
|492
|484½
|485
|—4¾
|May
|498½
|501
|493¾
|494¼
|—4¼
|Jul
|506
|508
|501¾
|502¼
|—3¾
|Sep
|507½
|510¾
|505
|505¼
|—2
|Dec
|511½
|516¼
|510¼
|510½
|—
|¾
|Mar
|522¼
|526¾
|521
|521½
|—
|½
|May
|527½
|529½
|525¾
|526½
|—
|½
|Jul
|527¼
|531
|525½
|526¼
|—
|¼
|Sep
|513½
|514
|511¼
|511½
|+¼
|Dec
|508
|510¾
|507½
|507½
|—
|½
|Jul
|524½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|509¼
|509½
|509¼
|509½
|+½
|Est. sales 381,762.
|Wed.’s sales 324,034
|Wed.’s open int 1,426,041,
|up 13,933
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|383½
|383½
|373¾
|376½
|—3
|Mar
|400½
|400½
|392½
|395¼
|—3¼
|May
|408¼
|—3¾
|Jul
|420
|—3¼
|Sep
|403¼
|—3¼
|Dec
|387
|—3¼
|Mar
|388½
|—3¼
|May
|394½
|—3¼
|Jul
|354½
|—3¼
|Sep
|370¼
|—3¼
|Jul
|360
|Sep
|375¾
|Est. sales 310.
|Wed.’s sales 1,399
|Wed.’s open int 4,090,
|up 291
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1290¼
|1306¼
|1290¼
|1304
|+12¾
|Jan
|1315¼
|1330
|1315
|1328¼
|+13¼
|Mar
|1328¾
|1343¾
|1328¾
|1342
|+13¼
|May
|1343¼
|1356½
|1343¼
|1354¾
|+12¼
|Jul
|1350¼
|1362¾
|1350
|1360¾
|+11½
|Aug
|1331¾
|1343¼
|1331¾
|1341¼
|+11¼
|Sep
|1291¾
|1297½
|1288¾
|1295¾
|+11
|Nov
|1270¼
|1280
|1270
|1278
|+9¾
|Jan
|1281¾
|1286¾
|1280¼
|1286
|+9½
|Mar
|1277½
|1280½
|1274½
|1280½
|+9½
|May
|1276¾
|1279¼
|1276¾
|1279¼
|+9½
|Jul
|1282¼
|+9¾
|Aug
|1273½
|+9¼
|Sep
|1243¾
|+9¼
|Nov
|1235
|1237½
|1234
|1237½
|+9¼
|Jul
|1237½
|+9¼
|Nov
|1183¾
|+9¼
|Est. sales 163,666.
|Wed.’s sales 147,598
|Wed.’s open int 711,015,
|up 4,092
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|50.11
|50.58
|49.32
|50.32
|+.42
|Jan
|49.60
|50.25
|49.03
|50.03
|+.64
|Mar
|49.52
|50.11
|48.95
|49.91
|+.68
|May
|49.43
|50.06
|48.94
|49.89
|+.72
|Jul
|49.44
|49.98
|48.91
|49.81
|+.67
|Aug
|49.10
|49.61
|48.64
|49.47
|+.60
|Sep
|48.86
|49.28
|48.31
|49.12
|+.56
|Oct
|48.58
|48.80
|47.94
|48.66
|+.50
|Dec
|48.26
|48.70
|47.80
|48.55
|+.47
|Jan
|48.56
|48.56
|47.92
|48.50
|+.45
|Mar
|48.02
|48.38
|48.01
|48.38
|+.45
|May
|48.35
|48.35
|48.33
|48.33
|+.45
|Jul
|48.33
|+.44
|Aug
|48.09
|+.43
|Sep
|47.80
|+.40
|Oct
|47.36
|+.37
|Dec
|47.14
|+.44
|Jul
|47.03
|+.44
|Oct
|47.02
|+.44
|Dec
|46.76
|+.44
|Est. sales 212,783.
|Wed.’s sales 184,277
|Wed.’s open int 497,970,
|up 6,668
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|430.40
|434.50
|422.50
|426.30
|—4.10
|Jan
|419.70
|423.30
|413.50
|417.20
|—1.90
|Mar
|409.00
|412.30
|405.20
|408.60
|—.40
|May
|404.40
|407.20
|401.70
|404.70
|+.30
|Jul
|404.30
|407.60
|402.50
|405.10
|+.60
|Aug
|402.60
|405.10
|400.30
|402.40
|+.50
|Sep
|398.70
|401.50
|397.00
|398.40
|—.10
|Oct
|395.90
|396.20
|392.20
|393.40
|—.30
|Dec
|395.00
|398.10
|393.30
|395.10
|Jan
|393.30
|394.30
|393.30
|394.30
|—.10
|Mar
|390.40
|391.30
|390.40
|391.30
|—.20
|May
|390.20
|—.10
|Jul
|391.00
|Aug
|389.50
|+.10
|Sep
|387.30
|+.20
|Oct
|384.10
|+.20
|Dec
|384.50
|+.10
|Jul
|385.00
|+.10
|Oct
|385.00
|+.10
|Dec
|379.40
|+.10
|Est. sales 159,466.
|Wed.’s sales 129,511
|Wed.’s open int 523,500,
|up 3,765
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.