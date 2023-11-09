Clearfield: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) on Thursday reported profit of $2.7 million…

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) on Thursday reported profit of $2.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Brooklyn Park, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share.

The maker of fiber optic management products posted revenue of $49.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32.5 million, or $2.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $268.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Clearfield said it expects revenue in the range of $28 million to $32 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLFD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLFD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.