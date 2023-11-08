Clear Secure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $15.3…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $15.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 21 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The airport security company posted revenue of $160.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $153.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Clear Secure said it expects revenue in the range of $165 million to $167 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YOU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YOU

