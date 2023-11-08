Clear Channel Outdoor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $263.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The outdoor advertising company posted revenue of $526.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $596.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Clear Channel Outdoor said it expects revenue in the range of $591 million to $618 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.09 billion to $2.12 billion.

The company’s shares closed at $1.13. A year ago, they were trading at $1.21.

