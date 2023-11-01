VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Clean Harbors: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 7:52 AM

NORWELL, Mass. (AP) — NORWELL, Mass. (AP) — Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $91.3 million.

The Norwell, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.68 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.07 per share.

The environmental services company posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

