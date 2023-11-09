Clean Energy Fuels: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) on Thursday reported a loss…

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.8 million in its third quarter.

The Newport Beach, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets posted revenue of $95.6 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $109.9 million.

