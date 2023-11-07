Civitas: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $139.7 million. The…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $139.7 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of $1.56 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.55 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1 billion.

