Citizens & Northern: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WELLSBORO, Pa. (AP) — WELLSBORO, Pa. (AP) — Citizens & Northern Corp. (CZNC) on Monday reported net income of $7.6…

WELLSBORO, Pa. (AP) — WELLSBORO, Pa. (AP) — Citizens & Northern Corp. (CZNC) on Monday reported net income of $7.6 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 50 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $35.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.2 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CZNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CZNC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.