Cisco: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $3.64 billion.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.11 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The seller of routers, switches, software and services posted revenue of $14.67 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.61 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Cisco expects its per-share earnings to range from 82 cents to 84 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $12.6 billion to $12.8 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Cisco expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.87 to $3.93 per share, with revenue ranging from $53.8 billion to $55 billion.

