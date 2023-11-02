Cirrus Logic: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $75.4…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $75.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.80 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $481.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $457.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Cirrus Logic said it expects revenue in the range of $510 million to $570 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $555.6 million.

