Cigna: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Cigna Group (CI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.41 billion.…

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Cigna Group (CI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.41 billion.

The Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $4.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $6.77 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.66 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $49.05 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $49.08 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47.96 billion.

Cigna expects full-year earnings to be $24.75 per share, with revenue expected to be $192 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.