Cidara Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $8.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $12.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 86 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 58 cents.

