Cibus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cibus, Inc. (CBUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.4 million in its third quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1.59 per share.

The genetically modified food company posted revenue of $475,000 in the period.

Cibus shares have climbed 67% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.30, a rise of 90% in the last 12 months.

